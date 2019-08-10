Chhattisgarh government to launch campaign to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:10 IST

Chhattisgarh government will launch a campaign in the state on October 2 to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia in all aspirational districts, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on Friday.

The chief minister also announced an increase of scholarship from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 for students of pre-matric hostels and an increase in number of seats in colleges as well.

“The campaign was initiated as pilot project in Bastar region from July, 2019 and it will soon be conducted in other aspirational districts of the state as well. In this campaign of anaemia and malnutrition eradication, maximum participation of renowned charitable organizations, public representatives, NGOs, media groups and other competent people of the districts will be ensured. Chief minister has appealed local representatives and all the sections of society to actively participate in this campaign,” said Taran Prakash Sinha, Director Public Relations , Chhattisgarh government.

According to latest data released by NITI Aayog, 37.60% children in Chhattisgarh below five years of age suffer from malnutrition while 41.50% women in the state suffer from anaemia, said Baghel while addressing a state-level programme on World Indigenous Day in Kondagaon.

“Every year, lakhs of children die because of malnutrition and anaemia, lakhs of children are born underweight, they suffer from growth issues, their mental and physical development is adversely affected, and difficulties become part of their lives right from the time of birth. Some serious strategic measures are required to redress this problem,” the chief minister said.

The CM further said that the campaign was started as pilot project in Korba, Sarguja, Koriya and selected panchayats of other districts in Bastar region, under which free nutritious food was provided to everyone suffering from anaemia and malnutrition.

“Funds for implementation of this programme will be sanctioned every month from DMF, CSR funds, and basic funds of respective panchayats or by respective development authorities and each of the gram panchayats will maintain daily record of people being benefitted under the programme,” Sinha said.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 11:10 IST