Chhattisgarh govt opens 5,000 kindergartens under ‘Balwadi’ scheme

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday launched the Balwadi (kindergarten) scheme under the New Education Policy to provide pre-primary education to children in the age group of 5 to 6 years.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the scheme from his official residence on the Teachers Day.

As many as 5,173 balwadis have been opened across the state in the current academic year, and the scheme will be expanded further in a phased manner, officials said.

“The Balwadi Yojana will encourage learning in children and they will be prepared for school as well. Every balwadi will have an assistant teacher of the primary school concerned besides an anganwadi assistant. For this, the assistant teacher will be provided an honorarium of ₹500 per month,” said Alok Shukla, Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh School Education Department.

Shukla further said that anganwadi assistants and teachers have been provided specialised training for teaching children through sports in an interesting way.

Baghel, while speaking on the launch, said that scientists have found in their research that 85 percent development of the human brain takes place in childhood hence these schools will help children to learn basic things at an early age.

Baghel also said that students in government schools will be taught in the local language Chhattisgarhi and tribal dialects once a week.

“The move will not only promote the local language and dialects but will also enhance students’ interest towards studies. The government is preparing study materials in Chhattisgarhi and local dialects of tribals from Surguja and Bastar regions,” Baghel added.

In another announcement, the chief minister said that Sanskrit will be taught in Swami Atmanand Government English Medium Schools (SAGES) and computer education will be made compulsory in these institutions, the official said.

