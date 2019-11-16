e-paper
Chhattisgarh govt to extend NMDC iron ore mining lease

The NMDC produces about 70 percent of its total annual iron ore from mines in Chhattisgarh which are in Bastar’s Dantewada district.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:39 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
Chhattisgarh government on Friday decided to extend mining lease of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the state, which is set to end in March 2020.Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has also announced that there will be a joint venture for diamond-mineral prospecting operations between the NMDC and the CMDC in Saraipali Tahsil of Mahasamund district.

The decision came after the meeting of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of NMDC Baijendra Kumar and Bhupesh Baghel on Friday.“A housing project worth Rs 1200 crore in the Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC will be constructed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board. The NMDC has assured that the payments to the state government as per the demand raised by the state on the mining issues to the tune of Rs 600 crore will be paid to the state government,” said a government press release.

The NMDC produces about 70 percent of its total annual iron ore from mines in Chhattisgarh which are in Bastar’s Dantewada district.Baghel congratulated the NMDC and appreciated its role in the nation building and its support to the state of Chhattisgarh.

'Match-fixing, horse-trading': Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
'Won't compromise on honesty,' Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Centre planning to introduce 'One Nation, One Pay Day' system: Labour Minister
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
'Sharp increase' in Pakistan's efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
'India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,' says Chinese professor
