Chhattisgarh govt to purchase 21 quintals of paddy from the farmers at support price per acre

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday issued an order to purchase 21 quintals of paddy from the farmers at the support price per acre, keeping up the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the assembly elections. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(HT file)

With the order coming into effect from November 1, the farmers who already sold their paddy at support price will also be given the facility to sell paddy under the prescribed quantity of 21 quintals per acre, the government said in a statement.

Before the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto had announced 'Modi's Guarantee', that included several promises to the farmers. The BJP government has now started to fulfill all the promises, the statement added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the government will fulfil all the promises made to the public under Modi's guarantee. “Farmers and the poor will be the priority for his government. 21 quintals of paddy per acre will be purchased from farmers at the rate of ₹3100,” Sai added.

The government has issued instructions to ensure better and adequate arrangements in all the procurement centres so that farmers do not face any kind of problem in selling paddy.

Paddy is being procured in the state at support price since November 01. At least 26.86 lakh farmers have registered themselves to sell paddy at support price. The registered paddy area is 33.15 lakh hectares. So far, about 9.25 lakh farmers have sold 42.20 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at support price.