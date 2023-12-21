close_game
close_game
News / India News / Chhattisgarh govt to purchase 21 quintals of paddy from the farmers at support price per acre

Chhattisgarh govt to purchase 21 quintals of paddy from the farmers at support price per acre

ByHT News Desk
Dec 21, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The farmers who already sold their paddy at support price will also be given the facility to sell paddy under the prescribed quantity of 21 quintals per acre.

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday issued an order to purchase 21 quintals of paddy from the farmers at the support price per acre, keeping up the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(HT file)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(HT file)

With the order coming into effect from November 1, the farmers who already sold their paddy at support price will also be given the facility to sell paddy under the prescribed quantity of 21 quintals per acre, the government said in a statement.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Before the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto had announced 'Modi's Guarantee', that included several promises to the farmers. The BJP government has now started to fulfill all the promises, the statement added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the government will fulfil all the promises made to the public under Modi's guarantee. “Farmers and the poor will be the priority for his government. 21 quintals of paddy per acre will be purchased from farmers at the rate of 3100,” Sai added.

The government has issued instructions to ensure better and adequate arrangements in all the procurement centres so that farmers do not face any kind of problem in selling paddy.

Paddy is being procured in the state at support price since November 01. At least 26.86 lakh farmers have registered themselves to sell paddy at support price. The registered paddy area is 33.15 lakh hectares. So far, about 9.25 lakh farmers have sold 42.20 lakh metric tonnes of paddy at support price.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out