Chhattisgarh: Man ends life after Ganesh pandal organisers harass him over loud music

A 55-year-old man suffering from heart ailment allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg district after getting allegedly harassed by Ganesh pandal organisers over a dispute related to loud music, news agency PTI reported. Ganesha is a Pan-Indian inclusive and communal festival. (Hindustan Times)

Police said the victim named Dhannu Lal Sahu (55) objected to loud music being played from a Ganesh pandal near his house in Hathkhoj area on Saturday. He appealed to the organisers to turn down the music, but as they refused to listen to his pleas, the conversation quickly escalated into an argument.

Also read | Bengaluru police clarifies on viral Ganesh image inside police van. Full details

“As per preliminary information, Dhannu Lal Sahu and his kin objected to loud music at a Ganpati pandal near his house on Saturday night. Despite being told that Sahu suffered from a heart ailment, the pandal organisers did not turn down the volume,” a police official said.

Sahu called the police helpline 112 and a police team reached the spot and got the organisers to reduce the volume. However, in a suicide note, the victim claimed that he was harassed by the pandal organisers.

“The tussle continued between Sahu and the organisers, with both sides reaching the police station but not filing a complaint. On Sunday morning, he was found hanging from the ceiling of his house. We have found a note purportedly written by Sahu accusing a pandal organiser of harassing him. We are verifying its authenticity,” the police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Durg on September 9, four men disrupted a Ganesh Chaturthi procession by dancing and the incident turned fatal as three people lost their lives next day in a fight related to the incident. Village elders had intervened earlier and defused tensions, but the animosity escalated and took a deadly turn on September 10.