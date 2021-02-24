Chhattisgarh orders Covid screening and contact tracing of all visitors
- All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the latest instructions.
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh government has asked all the commissioners and district collectors to arrange for screening and contact tracing of all visitors to the state, officials said on Tuesday.
“As per the scheduled SOP of all the passengers including the passengers arriving at Raipur and Jagdalpur (Bastar) airport from Mumbai and Delhi, strict adherence to instructions regarding COVID screening and contact tracing should be ensured,” said a press release issued by the public relations department.
The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked for special focus on passengers arriving by road and rail, especially from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, at railway and bus stations.
All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to these instructions.
On Monday, Chhattisgarh's Covid-19 count rose to 311,159 with the addition of 274 cases, while the death toll increased by six to reach 3,806.
Also Read:Chhattisgarh woman Maoist surrendered last week, dies by suicide, probe sought
The number of recoveries has increased to 304,355 after 32 people were discharged from hospitals and 169 others completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,998 active cases.
In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to the people to follow the guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks, issued earlier for prevention of Covid-19 infection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh orders Covid screening and contact tracing of all visitors
- All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the latest instructions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tells states to expedite Covid vaccination drive: What prompted the action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA's remark 'uncalled for': Patanjali backs Harsh Vardhan in Coronil row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI to hold meeting to finalise upcoming Assembly elections of 5 states tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 13,742 fresh Covid-19 infections, daily toll again crosses 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSB to use image analysis at Nepal, Bhutan borders to monitor changes, troops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Kiran Ahuja, Biden's choice for the US Office of Personnel Management?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: What the court said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi medical body condemns letter criticising health min for Coronil launch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former BJD MLA arrested for assaulting and robbing tourists
- This is not the first arrest for the former BJD MLA, in October 2018, he was arrested in Andhra Pradesh for misbehaving with a girl and her mother.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh: List of state-wise curbs amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest live: Sukhpal Singh Khaira asks PM Modi to repeal farm laws
News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox