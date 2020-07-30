e-paper
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh registers 314 more Covid-19 cases, state tally mounts to 8,600

The total number of Covid-19 cases include 2914 active cases, 5636 discharges and 50 deaths, according to the Chhattisgarh health department.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Raipur
Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in May 2020.
Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in May 2020. (AP File Photo )
         

Chhattisgarh reported 314 new Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,600, said State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India breached the 15-lakh mark on Wednesday, with a total of 15.31 lakh positive cases.

As many as 768 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

