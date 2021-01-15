Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district
- The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
Chhattisgarh recorded its first confirmed cases of bird flu in Balod district on Thursday after samples of chickens that were recently found dead at a poultry farm tested positive for the disease.
According to a release issued by the Chhattisgarh government, samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive.
As per the guidelines of the Government of India, the area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
“In the infected zone, transportation of poultry birds will be completely prohibited while limitations will also be put on the movement of people and vehicles. Besides, the area from 1 km to 10 km of the poultry farm has been declared as a “Surveillance Zone” where monitoring of poultry birds will be carried out,” the release stated.
