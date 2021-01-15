IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district
Samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive. (PTI PHOTO).
Samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Chhattisgarh registers bird flu cases in Balod district

  • The area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 AM IST

Chhattisgarh recorded its first confirmed cases of bird flu in Balod district on Thursday after samples of chickens that were recently found dead at a poultry farm tested positive for the disease.

According to a release issued by the Chhattisgarh government, samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive.

As per the guidelines of the Government of India, the area within a radius of one-kilometre from the poultry farm has been declared as an “infected zone” and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have launched necessary action.

“In the infected zone, transportation of poultry birds will be completely prohibited while limitations will also be put on the movement of people and vehicles. Besides, the area from 1 km to 10 km of the poultry farm has been declared as a “Surveillance Zone” where monitoring of poultry birds will be carried out,” the release stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A medical staff works inside an intensive care unit for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at Max Hospital in New Delhi on November 21, 2020.(AFP)
A medical staff works inside an intensive care unit for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at Max Hospital in New Delhi on November 21, 2020.(AFP)
india news

How new study raises immunity hope: In graphics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST
A person who has recovered from Covid-19 is likely to be immune to the virus for at least five months according to the study but experts have urged the ones immune to be wary as they might serve as carriers for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our brave officers, JCOs, and soldiers have given a befitting reply to our adversaries, the Army chief said.(PTI)
Our brave officers, JCOs, and soldiers have given a befitting reply to our adversaries, the Army chief said.(PTI)
india news

'Swift and decisive action on LAC...': General Naravane's message on Army Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Terming 2020 as a year full of challenges and opportunities, the chief said that the Indian Army stood steadfast on safeguarding the security and territorial integrity of the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Straw and stubble burning by farmers are a major cause of air pollution in north India.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Straw and stubble burning by farmers are a major cause of air pollution in north India.(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Air pollution spiked in small towns during lockdown: CSE

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:44 AM IST
Bigger cities and towns including Delhi recorded a significant reduction in annual PM 2.5 concentrations during the year. Delhi, for example recorded an almost 13% improvement in 2020 compared to 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We are a group of doctors, scientists, and medical professionals, who are devoted to promotion of scientific research in India. Due to our untiring efforts, India has emerged a global leader in supply of vaccines to the world. Vaccine is exported from India to over 188 countries,” the statement read. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
“We are a group of doctors, scientists, and medical professionals, who are devoted to promotion of scientific research in India. Due to our untiring efforts, India has emerged a global leader in supply of vaccines to the world. Vaccine is exported from India to over 188 countries,” the statement read. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ File photo)
india news

Experts slam ‘irresponsible’ remarks on Covid vaccines

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Issuing a statement in this regard, the group slammed the “irresponsible statements by vested interests” for “defaming Indian scientific community”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The children have told the police that Rathore blackmailed them with the videos.They were also forced to do menial jobs at his house besides being sexually abused, the police said. (Representative Image)(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
The children have told the police that Rathore blackmailed them with the videos.They were also forced to do menial jobs at his house besides being sexually abused, the police said. (Representative Image)(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
india news

Retired UP official sexually abused kids for 4 yrs: Police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Rathore, a well-connected man in Konch and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary, targeted children in his neighbourhood, using cold drinks, chips and candy to gain their trust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second phase of the campaign, which will involve reaching out to ordinary people, will start on February 1 and end on February 27.(HT Photo)
The second phase of the campaign, which will involve reaching out to ordinary people, will start on February 1 and end on February 27.(HT Photo)
india news

VHP nationwide fund drive for Ram temple construction begins today

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:21 AM IST
In the first phase from January 15 to 31, the VHP, which has been at the vanguard of a campaign for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town, will call only on eminent people who have been identified by its local cadre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have been getting extremely low prices for their produce despite being responsible for feeding the nation, the cabinet said. “The central government is out of touch with the ground realities,” Singh said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Farmers have been getting extremely low prices for their produce despite being responsible for feeding the nation, the cabinet said. “The central government is out of touch with the ground realities,” Singh said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
india news

Repeal of laws only way out of crisis: Punjab cabinet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Declaring unequivocally that a repeal of the farm laws was the only way out of the current imbroglio, the state cabinet, at a meeting presided over by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, also demanded that the Centre declare minimum support prices for their produce a statutory right of farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Searches were also being carried out inside the CBI headquarters, officials said late on Thursday. The officials under scanner have been accused of accepting bribes at the CBI headquarters, they said. (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO.)
Searches were also being carried out inside the CBI headquarters, officials said late on Thursday. The officials under scanner have been accused of accepting bribes at the CBI headquarters, they said. (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO.)
india news

CBI books its officers for accepting bribes

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Confirming the development, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said a case was registered against the officers “under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farm unions said they would go ahead with a planned tractor march in the national capital in a peaceful way on Republic Day. (HT_PRINT)
The farm unions said they would go ahead with a planned tractor march in the national capital in a peaceful way on Republic Day. (HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers remain firm as govt hopes for positive outcome in talks today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The last round of talks on January 8 failed to end the impasse as the Centre has refused to rollback the laws farmers say will hurt their incomes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asked about the areas where the CAG is likely to expand its reach, Murmu said the auditor was looking at several areas that are critical for development, but have not been audited properly.(HT File Photo)
Asked about the areas where the CAG is likely to expand its reach, Murmu said the auditor was looking at several areas that are critical for development, but have not been audited properly.(HT File Photo)
india news

Constructive critique is our role, says CAG

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:04 AM IST
CAG reports in the past have been questioned by critics, for instance its estimate that the 2007-2008 allocation of 2G spectrum had caused a notional loss to the exchequer of 1.76 lakh crore, and that the allotment of coal blocks had caused a similar loss of 1.86 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing a press conference. (PTI)
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing a press conference. (PTI)
india news

Army plans memorial dedicated to 1971 war

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:33 AM IST
The army chief said a raft of programmes would be organised across the country to commemorate the victory in the war.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). (Representative Image)(AP)
The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India’s LCA jets better than China-Pak’s JF-17: IAF chief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:27 AM IST
The air chief added that even the existing final operational clearance (FOC) variant of the LCA was superior to the JF-17. He said the LCA Mk-1 jets would be equipped with the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range missiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The armed forces see adultery — “stealing the affections of a brother officer’s wife” — as an offence that is just a notch below the worst offence enlisted personnel can be accused of, cowardice. (Representative Image)(Representational photo/PTI)
The armed forces see adultery — “stealing the affections of a brother officer’s wife” — as an offence that is just a notch below the worst offence enlisted personnel can be accused of, cowardice. (Representative Image)(Representational photo/PTI)
india news

Even woman officers want adultery law in army

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The provision to deal with this, drawn from section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, exists in all three services, and the punishment is usually dismissal. Section 45 (conduct unbecoming) or section 63 (violation of good order and discipline) are both offences that are gender-neutral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Houses covered in snow in Harsil valley in Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO).
Houses covered in snow in Harsil valley in Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand working at putting Harsil valley on global tourism map

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:03 AM IST
  • Harsil valley, which has around eight villages, is located in Uttarkashi district near the Indo-China border. The district administration is preparing a detailed plan which will soon be submitted to the state tourism department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim, Hemanta Saha, had gone to the spot with a court order along with some other police personnel when he was attacked. (Image used for representation).
The victim, Hemanta Saha, had gone to the spot with a court order along with some other police personnel when he was attacked. (Image used for representation).
india news

Cop thrashed in Bengal district, BJP and TMC trade barbs for spike in violence

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:45 AM IST
  • Top police officers confirmed the incident and said that it took place at Jhalda in Purulia district, around 350 km northwest of Kolkata, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP