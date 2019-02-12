Chhattisgarh’s Congress govt changes scheme names, BJP says its vindictive

After Rajasthan, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is on a name-changing spree in the state.

The Chhattisgarh government has changed the name of five schemes named after Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and named them after Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, inviting the ire of the BJP. The order for changing the names came on Monday night.

Deendayal Upadhyaya Swavlamban Yojna will now be known as Rajiv Gandhi Swavlamban Yojna, Deendayal Upadhyaya LED Path Prakash Yojna as Indira Priyadarshini LED Path Prakash Yojna and Deendayal Upadhyaya Sarvasamaj Manglik Bhavan Yojna is now Dr BR Ambedkar Sarvasamaj Manglik Bhavan Yojna.

The order said the Deendayal Upadhyaya Ajivika Kendra (livelihood centre) Yojana is now Rajiv Gandhi Ajivika Kendra Yojana and Deendayal Upadhyaya Shuddh Peyjal (clean drinking water) Yojana has been named Indira Priyadarshini Shudhh Peyjal Yojana.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the step indicated “political vindictiveness” and “dynasty politics”.

“The Congress government changed the name on the death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyayaji, which shows the Congress’ mentality and vindictiveness,” former chief minister Raman Singh said in a statement.

“Without making any new provisions, they have just renamed the schemes which clearly indicates that it’s a new episode of ‘Badlapur’ (vindictive politics),” Singh alleged.

Senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane alleged that the Congress was trying to establish “dynasty politics: hence they are changing names of government schemes.

“The Congress government is making the situation worse in the state and emergency like situation is prevailing now,” Upasane said.

Ashok Tomar, a political commentator based in Raipur said changing the names of schemes does not help any government.

“The purpose of the scheme should be addressed and the government should concentrate on positive implementation,” Tomar said.

This is not the first time the names of government schemes have been changed by rival parties coming back to power.

The Congress government in Rajasthan announced in January this year that it will change the name of the Atal Seva Kendra to Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra to its original name.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had even said that the BJP “suffered” in the state because it changed the names of existing government schemes when it was in power and “now it’s time” for it to face defeat at the Centre.

The Congress wrested back the Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in December last year after being out of power for years.

