Chhattisgarh starts telemedicine service amid Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:56 IST

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a telemedicine service in Surajpur district to cater to those with common illnesses during the Covid-19 lockdown, officials said on Saturday.

Surajpur is the first district to use this mechanism of online diagnosis and treatment of common people through a digital platform.

“At this juncture when the focus has shifted entirely to tackling Covid cases, it is important to not ignore other health ailments which might impact the general health of the populace,” Deepak Soni, Surajpur’s collector, said while speaking to HT.

An ailing person can register themselves and can avail the services of health experts at the district hospital through mobile-based video conferencing.

Soni said the link to the service is available on the district’s official website. Once a person registers, they will receive an OTP on their mobile phone and after accepting it they will automatically move to a video call platform where a doctor can diagnose them.

“After the diagnosis, the prescription is prepared by the doctor and free home delivery of medicines is made through Jan Aushadhi Kendra which has been linked to the system. The prescribed medicines are delivered to the patient free of cost within an hour after diagnosis,” he said.

“The system supplements our efforts of the door to door active surveillance as the records generated are analysed to see if there are any symptoms of Covid-19 among the patients which are getting screened through this telemedicine module,” said the collector.

The collector added that the district’s Red Cross Society was very helpful in chalking out the telemedicine module.

“We are happy to support the telemedicine initiative of the district administration,” RS Singh, member secretary of the Red Cross Society, said.

“Our team of volunteers will assist in delivering the medicines to the doorstep of the patient as per the prescription of the doctor. It will prove to be a boon to the people in this difficult time,” Singh said.

Chhattisgarh health officials said the government is all set to launch the telemedicine service in all districts of the state.

“We have tied already tied-up with telemedicine group, which government of India is promoting. Doctors are also enrolled in that and through 104 services we are launching it,” Niharika Barik Singh, health secretary, said.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, had started its telemedicine service on April 3.

The Union health ministry recently issued telemedicine guidelines according to which doctors will be able to write prescriptions based on telephonic, textual or video conversations — chat, images, messaging, emails, fax and others.