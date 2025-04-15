Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Teen held for allegedly raping 3-year-old girl in Raipur

PTI |
Apr 15, 2025 05:20 PM IST

The girl went to the boy's house in the afternoon to play when the accused lured her with a chocolate and raped her, he said.

A teenage boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's parents then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the boy.(Pexels)
The victim's parents then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the boy.(Pexels)

The 13-year-old accused was detained following the incident which took place on Monday in Pandri police station area, an official said.

The girl went to the boy's house in the afternoon to play when the accused lured her with a chocolate and raped her, he said.

When the girl started crying, the accused dropped her outside her home.

On seeing the girl crying, her mother asked her the reason and the child informed her about the incident, the official said.

Also Read: Manipur: ‘Mentally ill’ minor girl raped and murdered in Churachandpur, suspect held

The victim's parents then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the boy, he said.

Accused booked under POCSO Act

The accused was detained and booked under sections 64 (rape) and 65 (2) (rape on a female under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, the police said, adding further probe into the case was on.

On April 6, a six-year-old girl was sexually exploited and murdered allegedly by her uncle in neighbouring Durg district.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Teen held for allegedly raping 3-year-old girl in Raipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On