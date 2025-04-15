Chhattisgarh: Teen held for allegedly raping 3-year-old girl in Raipur

A teenage boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday. The victim's parents then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the boy.(Pexels)

The 13-year-old accused was detained following the incident which took place on Monday in Pandri police station area, an official said.

The girl went to the boy's house in the afternoon to play when the accused lured her with a chocolate and raped her, he said.

When the girl started crying, the accused dropped her outside her home.

On seeing the girl crying, her mother asked her the reason and the child informed her about the incident, the official said.

Also Read: Manipur: ‘Mentally ill’ minor girl raped and murdered in Churachandpur, suspect held

The victim's parents then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the boy, he said.

Accused booked under POCSO Act

The accused was detained and booked under sections 64 (rape) and 65 (2) (rape on a female under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, the police said, adding further probe into the case was on.

On April 6, a six-year-old girl was sexually exploited and murdered allegedly by her uncle in neighbouring Durg district.