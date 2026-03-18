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    Chhattisgarh: Three die of suspected toxic gas inhalation inside septic tank at Raipur hospital

    The victims had entered the septic tank for cleaning when they were overcome by suspected poisonous gases.

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 1:11 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Three persons died allegedly due to inhalation of toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank at a private hospital in Raipur late Tuesday evening, officials said.

    Police teams faced difficulty in retrieving the bodies from the tank. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
    Police teams faced difficulty in retrieving the bodies from the tank. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

    The incident occurred at Ramkrishna Care Hospital in the Pachpedi Naka area.

    According to officials, the victims had entered the septic tank for cleaning when they were overcome by suspected poisonous gases.

    Police teams faced difficulty in retrieving the bodies from the tank, an official said.

    “Prima facie, it appears that they died after inhaling toxic gas inside the tank,” the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

    A reporter present at the spot saw hospital staff shifting the bodies after they were brought out of the tank.

    Police and district administration officials had not responded to queries till the time of filing this report.

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    News/India News/Chhattisgarh: Three Die Of Suspected Toxic Gas Inhalation Inside Septic Tank At Raipur Hospital
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