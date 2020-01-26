Chhattisgarh to teach primary students in local dialects, Bhupesh Baghel says on R Day

india

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:41 IST

Chhattisgarh has decided to introduce local languages and dialects as the medium of instruction in State-run primary schools from the next academic session.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said students will be taught in Gondi, Halbi, Bhatri, Sargujia, Korwa, Pando, Kudukh, Kamari among others.

“In the ‘Right to Education Act 2009, there was a provision to teach children in their mother tongue wherever possible, but the previous government has not taken any initiative in this direction.. we have decided now that every attempt in this regard will be made,” Baghel said.

Baghel added that government had also directed all State schools to introduce discussions on different aspects of the Constitution of India once a week to increase awareness of its fundamental tenets.

Chhattisgarh government had released a related circular on Friday instructing schools to hold such discussions after morning prayers on every Monday.

“The creator of constitution Dr BR Ambedkar had said that it bothers him if India will be able to maintain its independence or will again lose it?. If political parties place their creed above the country, then our freedom will once again be in danger and possibly it will end forever’. We all must counter any such possible event with full determination,” Bhagel said in his speech.

While listing some achievements of his government, the chief minister cited the withdrawal of criminal cases against 313 people in insurgency-hit Bastar region and claimed its programmes to win back the trust of the tribals in the region was working.