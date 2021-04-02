Chhattisgarh:9-day-long lockdown in Durg district from April 6

A nine-day-long lockdown has been announced in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district from April 6 to April 14, in view of rising Covid-19 cases, officials said on Friday. Raipur and Durg districts are the state’s worst affected in the second wave of the disease and account for 1,327 and 996 new cases reported on Thursday respectively. Raipur has so far recorded 66,999 cases, including 914 deaths, while Durg’s caseload has increased to 40,068, including 754 deaths, officials said.

Durg collector SN Bhure said it was necessary to break the chain of transmission by imposing lockdown and sought public support for the move. Officials said more districts could announce lockdown in the next couple of days.

On Thursday, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel gave district collectors a free hand to impose lockdown in their respective jurisdictions after assessing the Covid-19 situation locally. The state on Thursday reported 4,617 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak. The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh has reached 28,987.

The government has also restricted secretariat and directorate office staff strength to 50% in order to contain the spread in the second wave.

“Several employees of Mantralaya (secretariat) and offices of the Heads of Departments (HoDs) have contracted Covid-19 infection. In view of this, these offices will function at 50% employee strength,” stated an order issued by DD Singh, secretary of the General Administration department.