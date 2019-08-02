Chidambaram says Aircel-Maxis a ‘saga of motivated probe

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:13 IST

Former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, through their counsel, told a Delhi court on Thursday that Aircel-Maxis matter was “a saga of a motivated investigation” and that the CBI and ED have no ground for their arrest.

The two made the submission during hearing of their anticipatory bail application in the cases by both the agencies in the matter before special judge OP Saini.

The court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to them till August 9.

The CBI is looking into purported corruption angle and ED is looking into alleged money laundering.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambarams in both the cases, told the court that the probe against them was already complete in both the matters and charge sheet filed. No purpose will be served by taking them in custody, said Sibal.

The protection from arrest was extended after the arguments on their applications remained inconclusive as CBI and ED, represented by senior advocate Sonia Mathur and advocates NK Matta and Nitesh Rana respectively, sought time to argue the matter further citing non-availability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who had to start the arguments.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 02:13 IST