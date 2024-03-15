Chidambaram's Lok Sabha poll prediction: Cong can do better in these 3 states

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has expressed hope that the party will deliver a better performance than last time in Karnataka, Telangana, and Haryana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File photo)

"Yes, the BJP has been able to attract more votes, which is why it wins. But the question is, if the Congress can recover and win more votes. I think we can win more than the last time in Karnataka, Telangana, and Haryana, but I cannot make a prediction about the north Indian Hindi-speaking states," said Chidambaram in an interaction with India Today.

Chidambaram also weighed in on Congress' chances against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"People have to vote, I cannot speak for the whole country, but I think there are places where the Congress will win. Whether it would be enough to form a government is something I cannot say," said the former finance minister.

"But let's assume that the BJP forms the government, and we will be in Opposition, but the Opposition also matters," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India(ECI) is set to announce the schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and some State Assemblies on Saturday. The announcement will be made during a press conference at 3 pm in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

As soon as the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect. It is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during the polls, concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct. According to the ECI, 96.88 crore people have registered to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP is trying to win majority and form government at the Centre for a third consecutive term. BJP leaders, including PM Modi, are campaigning to secure more than 400 seats in the elections.