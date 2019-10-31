Chief justices of three high courts transferred

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:26 IST

Chief justices of three high courts and judges of two others were transferred on Wednesday, the Union law ministry said.

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, the chief justice of the Patna HC, has been sent to Madras HC. Justice Vineet Kothari is at present officiating as the chief justice of the Madras HC following the resignation of Justice Vijaya Tahilramani in September.

Justice Sanjay Karol, who is heading the Tripura HC has been sent to the Patna HC in place of Justice Sahi. The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended the name of Gujarat HC judge Akil Kureshi to head the Tripura HC after the government expressed reservations about posting him to head the Madhya Pradesh HC. However, there is no word on his elevation yet.

Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, who is heading the Meghalaya HC, has been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh HC. Justice Sanjay Yadav is officiating as the chief justice of the MP HC after Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, who was also an acting chief justice, was elevated as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Justice Rakesh Kumar, a Patna HC judge, has been sent to the Andhra Pradesh HC. Similarly, Justice Amit Rawal, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC, has been sent to the Kerala HC.

