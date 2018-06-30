Chief ministers should have fixed terms, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader and chairman of the party’s election committee, Jyotiraditya Scindia said he is in favour of fixing terms for the chief ministers. He was answering a question on giving extension to retiring bureaucrats at a ‘meet the press’ programme here on Saturday.

This is perhaps for the first a politician has spoken about fixed terms for the CMs in the country.

His remarks comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh are both seeking their fourth consecutive term in the office, while Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje would seek her third term as the three states go to polls later this year.

“I am against the principle of giving extensions. In fact, chief ministers should also have fixed terms. It might be one or two terms as it is for the US president, and then he should plan and perform within that period and move on and give chance to another person,” the MP from Guna said.

Pulling up the government for its failure to protect farmers and women, Scindia demanded CBI inquiries into the burning to death of a farmer in Berasia, near Bhopal, and the gang rape of an 8-year-old child in Mandsaur.

Speaking about his visit to the farmer’s family, who was burnt to death following land dispute with some powerful people in the village, he said “There should be a CBI inquiry as this government is not functioning. The land had been allotted to the farmer 16 years back, but the tehsildar took no action. The farmer’s complaint was also not taken seriously, and now police are putting pressure on the widow to change her statement. Both the local thana in-charge and tehsildar should be removed,” he said.

Announcing that he would meet the child who was allegedly raped and her family on Saturday evening, Scindia said women are not safe in MP. “One hears of horrifying rape stories from all over the state. The law is not deterring the people as there is no proper implementation of it in the state.