e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm

It is not known what the feature of discussions would be, but it is likely to focus on the Covid-19 efforts and the way forward in the post-lockdown phase. The nationwide lockdown is set to end on May 3.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, second right, with Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, right, India Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, left, and the chief of Indian Naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.(AP)
Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, second right, with Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, right, India Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, left, and the chief of Indian Naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh.(AP)
         

Chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, along with the three service chiefs, will address the press at 6 this evening.

It is not known what the feature of discussions would be, but it is likely to focus on the Covid-19 efforts and the way forward in the post-lockdown phase for the services. The nationwide lockdown is set to end on May 3.

The Army has issued an alert to its personnel warning them against the possibility of their phones being hacked by Pakistani agencies using a malware carrying an app similar to India’s Aarogya Setu, two army officers said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

On April 17, Army chief General MM Naravane condemned the relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, saying the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic but the neighbouring country has not stopped stirring trouble.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh last week asked India’s top military commanders to ensure that the country’s adversary is not allowed to exploit the Covid-19 situation at a time when the Pakistan army continues to violate the ceasefire on the Line of Control to help terrorists sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

tags
top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper