'Child whose toy has been taken away': BJP reacts to Cong's ‘exit poll boycott’

The Congress is behaving like a child whose you has been taken away, BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday said reacting to the Grand Old Party's decision to not take part in the exit poll television debates. The decision confirms that the Congress has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP chief said. "It is not surprising, since the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up, if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them" Nadda wrote in a long X post. BJP said Congress's decision is an unequivocal confirmation that they have conceded the election.

A day before the exit polls are set to be published following the conclusion of the last phase of the marathon Lok Sabha election, the Congress issued a statement announcing that it would not take part in exit poll debates because it sees no reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for the TRP. Spokesperson pawan Khera said the purpose of any debate is to inform the people but in this case people already know whom they have voted. Congress will take part in television debates from June 4 onwards, after the result is declared, Khera said.

The boycott decision questions the exercise (exit poll) carried out by several professional agencies, JP Nadda said. "Is it the Congress’s arguments that there is a big conspiracy, which includes millions of voters, and all of it is aimed at ridiculing the Congress for the next few days, when the actual result comes out on 4th of June? It doesn’t behove India’s grand old party to behave like a child, whose toy has been taken away. One expects certain level of maturity from the largest political party in the Opposition," Nadda questioned.

The BJP chief said the Congress has antipathy towards the largest democratic process and i also undermined the institutional process. "Congress repeatedly approached the Supreme Court, making outrageous demands, in order to mutilate our well established electoral process. The Congress has no complaints about either the EVMs or the electoral process, when it wins. Himachal and Telangana are recent examples. But whines endlessly when it expects a rout," Nadda wrote.

Reacting to the Congress's decision, Amit Shah said the Congress had been in denial for so long. "Exit polls are not new and they took part in all exit poll debates before. But this time they can't face the media because they are not in a position to explain their defeat," Amit Shah said.