Home / India News / Childless for years, Covid-19 patient delivers twins in Tamil Nadu

Childless for years, Covid-19 patient delivers twins in Tamil Nadu

The woman was affected with various gynaecological problems for 15 years and a surgery was performed for removal of fibroid from her uterus, officials said.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Erode
A few months back, the childless woman consulted doctors who got her pregnant through artificial insemination and IVF method.(REUTERS/ Representative image)
         

A 44-year-old pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, successfully delivered twins at a government hospital here.

Besides handling a Covid-19 patient, the doctors also encountered complications during the caesarean surgery as the woman started bleeding.

A few months back, the childless woman consulted doctors who got her pregnant through artificial insemination and IVF method.

Later, she contracted coronavirus and was admitted to the Perundurai IRT Government Medical College hospital here.

On October 25, the woman went into labour and a team of doctors conducted the C-section.

She was delivered of twins and both the mother and babies are in good condition, and healthy, hospital authorities said.

The woman was affected with various gynaecological problems for 15 years and a surgery was performed for removal of fibroid from her uterus, they said.

In a press statement, Erode district Collector C Kathiravan said a special team of doctors was attending to the woman and her twins round the clock.

