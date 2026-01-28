Chilling CCTV clip shows moment Ajit Pawar's plane burst into flames

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, officials said. The Learjet aircraft burst into flames moments after impact, killing all those on board. Ajit Pawar's plane crash in Baramati caught on CCTV; huge fire cloud seen in footage

CCTV footage from a camera installed near Baramati airport has captured the final moments of the crash. The visuals, shared by PTI, show the aircraft descending steeply and hitting the ground nose-first before erupting into flames within seconds.

In the footage, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the crash site as fire engulfs the aircraft, indicating the intensity of the impact. The video has since become a key visual reference for investigators examining the sequence of events leading up to the crash.