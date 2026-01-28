Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chilling CCTV clip shows moment Ajit Pawar's plane burst into flames

    CCTV footage from a camera installed near Baramati airport has captured the final moments of Ajit Pawar's plane.

    Updated on: Jan 28, 2026 1:50 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died after the chartered aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, officials said. The Learjet aircraft burst into flames moments after impact, killing all those on board.

    Ajit Pawar's plane crash in Baramati caught on CCTV; huge fire cloud seen in footage
    Ajit Pawar's plane crash in Baramati caught on CCTV; huge fire cloud seen in footage

    CCTV footage from a camera installed near Baramati airport has captured the final moments of the crash. The visuals, shared by PTI, show the aircraft descending steeply and hitting the ground nose-first before erupting into flames within seconds. Follow Ajit Pawar death news updates

    In the footage, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the crash site as fire engulfs the aircraft, indicating the intensity of the impact. The video has since become a key visual reference for investigators examining the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

    Baramati plane crash video:

    The video was captured from a CCTV camera installed in a hotel nearby the crash site

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and weather updates, Ajit Pawar Death LIVE Updates also read in hindi on अजित पवार Death News
    News/India News/Chilling CCTV Clip Shows Moment Ajit Pawar's Plane Burst Into Flames
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes