China built its military along with economy, is challenging US in global order: Army chief Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday lauded China’s military prowess, saying the neighbouring country, along with its economic rise, also focused on military modernisation.

“They have arrived well before the intended time than we had thought they would arrive,” Rawat said at an event organised by the Vivekanand India Foundation.

Last week, China unveiled its largest defence spending increase in three years, setting an 8.1 per cent growth target this year, fuelling an ambitious military modernisation programme and making its neighbours nervous.

Today, China is the second largest economy in the world.

“They did not forget that military power should rise simultaneously with economy, that is why they stand strong today in the international world order, challenging the might of USA,” he said while giving a speech on ‘Changing Security Environment: The Role of Indian Army’ in New Delhi.

Shifting the spotlight on India, the 27th Chief of Army Staff said the onus was on India to try and balance the rise of China as a new World Power.

“After that focus of the international community shifted towards Indo-Pacific region. As China has risen, countries have started looking up to India to see whether we can also become a nation that can balance the rise of China,” he said.

Rawat also said strong economic growth is only possible with a strong defence.

“We cannot become the net security provider if the economy does not keep pace with the changes,” Rawat said.