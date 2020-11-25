e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules

China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said the Chinese government has always required that overseas Chinese companies “abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals”

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:30 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Tuesday, India imposed a fresh ban on Chinese-origin apps, the fourth time it has done so since the border standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) emerged in the open in May. With this, the total number of Chinese-origin apps banned by India has gone up to 267.
On Tuesday, India imposed a fresh ban on Chinese-origin apps, the fourth time it has done so since the border standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) emerged in the open in May. With this, the total number of Chinese-origin apps banned by India has gone up to 267. (AFP File)
         

China on Wednesday opposed India’s decision to ban 43 more Chinese-origin mobile phone applications on security grounds and contended that the move violated the rules of the World trade Organization (WTO).

On Tuesday, India imposed a fresh ban on Chinese-origin apps, the fourth time it has done so since the border standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) emerged in the open in May. With this, the total number of Chinese-origin apps banned by India has gone up to 267.

“We firmly oppose the Indian side’s repeated use of ‘national security’ as an excuse to prohibit some mobile apps with Chinese background,” said Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong.

Also Read: India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off

Ji called on India to withdraw the ban on the ground that it went against the WTO’s rules.

“We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries, including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules,” she said.

The Chinese government, Ji said, has always required that overseas Chinese companies “abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals”.

China and India represent “opportunities of development to each other rather than threats”, Ji said, reiterating a line taken by Beijing since the border standoff began.

“Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation,” she added.

The border standoff involving tens of thousands of troops from both sides is currently in its seventh month, and several rounds of diplomatic and military talks have failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement and de-escalation at key friction points such as Pangong Lake, Hot Spring and Depsang.

Troops from both sides have now dug in for the harsh winter, and India has been rushing equipment such as winter clothing and shelters to soldiers in forward areas.

Since the standoff emerged in the open, India has tightened rules related to Chinese investments in the country and cracked down on Chinese-origin apps under provisions of the Information Technology Act, saying they “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

India initially banned 59 Chinese-origin apps on June 29, before banning 47 more on July 28, 118 more on September 2 and 43 more on November 24. Among the apps banned on Tuesday was the one of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s AliExpress app.

tags
top news
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Drugs came from Pak
100kg heroin in empty fuel tank seized from Lankan boat. Drugs came from Pak
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Pak great Waqar Younis praises two India batsmen ahead of Australia series
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In