 Chirag takes father’s legacy in Hajipur, gives his in Jamui to brother-in-law | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chirag takes father’s legacy in Hajipur, gives his in Jamui to brother-in-law

ByArun Kumar
Mar 27, 2024 06:54 PM IST

A two-time MP from Jamui, Chirag Paswan will contest this year form Hajipur, a seat represented by his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, nine times

Patna: Having won the bitter political legacy battle against his uncle in Hajipur, LJP-R chief Chirag Paswan has passed on his own legacy in Jamui to his brother-in-law, Arun Bharti.

Pashupati Paras (left) and Chirag Paswan (right) (File photo.)
Pashupati Paras (left) and Chirag Paswan (right) (File photo.)

A two-time MP from Jamui, Chirag will contest this year form Hajipur, a seat represented by his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, nine times and, which his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras represented in 2019.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With Paswan set to carry forward his father’s legacy in Hajipur, speculations were rife as to who could contest from Jamui. On Wednesday, he himself led a roadshow in Jamui to announce the candidature of Bharti.

Also Read: Why the BJP has chosen Chirag Paswan over his uncle, Union minister Pashupati Paras

Bharti is an engineer by profession and a businessman. His mother Jyoti Bhati was an MLA and MLC from the Congress. Bharti will file his nomination on Thursday for Jamui, which goes to polls in the first phase on April 19; Thursday is the last day for filing nomination for the first phase.

“I assure you all that Bharti Ji will prove himself worthy of you all. I am confident that you will shower your blessings on Bharti Ji the same way you showered on me and he will turn raise the issues of the area as I always did. He will never give you reasons of any complaint,” Paswan said at a public meeting on Wednesday.

LJP-R is yet to announce candidates for three seats - Vaishali, Khagaul and Samastipur (reserved). A senior LJP-R leader, who did not wish to be named, said the names for the three remaining seats would be announced soon.

Also Read: In Bihar, Chirag Paswan has the last laugh

“Except one, there is very little chance of any sitting MP, who won on the LJP ticket last time, getting a chance to contest again. The seats of Samastipur and Kagaria may get new faces,” the leader, quoted above, added.

While Veena Devi is the MP from Vaishali, Prince Raj, son of Ramvilas Paswan’s brother and former MP late Ramchandra Paswan, represents Samastipur. From Khagaria, Mehboob Ali Kaiser had won last time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed Paswan by giving his party five seats, including the crucial Hajipur seat, and rejected the other faction of the LJP led by his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Soon after the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, in which the JD-U accused the LJP of playing as the BJP’s ‘B team’, the LJP had split with Paras walking away with five of the six MPs to form a separate party -RLJP. Later, Paras also got accommodated in the union cabinet.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

News / India News / Chirag takes father’s legacy in Hajipur, gives his in Jamui to brother-in-law
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On