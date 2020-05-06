e-paper
Chittorgarh emerging as new hot spot in Raj

Chittorgarh emerging as new hot spot in Raj

india Updated: May 06, 2020 00:00 IST
Urvashi Dev Rawal
Urvashi Dev Rawal
Jaipur

Nimbaheda, a cement hub in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district, has emerged a hotspot of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 99 cases reported in just over a week. Like in Jaipur’s Ramganj, just one person has emerged the superspreader in the area, infecting 100 people including his wife and daughter.

On Tuesday, 66 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the total tally to 3127. Five more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 82.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the rising number of cases and asked that the ruthless containment model of Bhilwara be replicated in Nimbaheda.

Meanwhile, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi from the Bharatiya Janata Party has written to union health minister Harsh Vardhan requesting that a special health team be deputed from AIIMS Delhi to Nimbaheda.

Nimbaheda Principal Medical Officer Dr Mansoor Khan admits the administration was caught unawares since no cases had been reported for a month. “We were, in fact, readying for re-opening after the lockdown and were not prepared for this sudden spurt,” he said.

He said the cases are being reported from three areas and all are either contacts of the first Covid-19 patient or those residing nearby.

However, shortage of doctors and lack of resources has affected work of the health department, Khan said. Of the 90 posts of health staff at the sub-district hospital, only 41 are filled. One senior physician and four doctors who came in touch with the first positive patient have been quarantined, leading to a staff crunch. The health department has posted a senior physician from Udaipur to Nimbaheda.

Till April 24, Nimbaheda did not have any Covid-19 case. On April 25, a 46-year-old gold trader was found positive. The man was being treated for cold and cough in a private hospital and had continued to meet people and also keep his shop open.

He died on April 30 while undergoing treatment in the government hospital in Udaipur.

After he tested positive, the street where he resided was placed under curfew and the town was sealed. Health authorities rushed to trace his contact history and a list of 300 people was prepared. All th positive cases are from that group.

