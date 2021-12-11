IAF chopper crash: Survivor Varun Singh's condition 'fluctuating'; father says he's a fighter

The sole survivor of the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash IAF Group Captain Varun Singh is being treated at Bengaluru's command hospital and his health condition is fluctuating, his father said on Saturday. "He will come out victorious. He is a fighter. He will come out," Singh told PTI over the telephone, expressing full confidence in the treatment that Varun is getting. "There is so much fluctuation that how (my son is) cannot be defined. In the hourly monitoring, there are rises and falls. You cannot say. Everyone is discussing. We are in the best hands. He is in the best hands, rather," Varun Singh's father Colonel K P Singh (retired) said.

"The best medical facility, the best experts are treating him. The prayer of the whole country is there. I am emotionally moved as a lot of people who don't know him or are retired or serving have come to meet him. That is the kind of love and affection one has got," he said.

IAF officials on Saturday said Group Captain Varun's health condition remained critical but stable.

Varun Singh is a miracle survivor of the IAF chopper crash in which all other 13 people on board, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, died.

After being rescued from the crash site, Varun Singh was initially admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris where the crash took place. Later, he was shifted to Air Force's Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday visited Varun at the hospital and said he was getting the best treatment under the supervision of expert doctors. Most of his (Singh) body is affected by burn injuries and he is being treated for it. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Bommai said.

A day after the fatal crash, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed Parliament that Singh was on life support and that all efforts were being made to save him.

Group Captain Singh was on board the chopper as the liaison officer for Gen Rawat's visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. He was posted as an instructor at the institute. He received Gen Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where the entourage flew towards Wellington. About seven minutes before the chopper was to reach its destination, the control room of the Sulur airbase lost contact with the chopper.

Varun Singh was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind this year.

(With agency inputs)