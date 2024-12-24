Menu Explore
Christmas bank holiday 2024: Will banks be open on December 25?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 24, 2024 06:18 PM IST

December 24 is also a bank holiday in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram as per the RBI.

Banks will be closed nationwide on Wednesday, 25 December, on the occasion of Christmas, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays.

December 25 is bank holiday as per the RBI(HT_PRINT)
December 25 is bank holiday as per the RBI(HT_PRINT)

In some states, Christmas celebrations will extend until December 27 as well. December 24 is also a bank holiday in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram as per the RBI.

In Nagaland, Christmas celebrations will result in a four-day holiday, with banks closed on December 24, 25, 26, and 27. Mizoram and Meghalaya will have a three-day bank holiday from December 24 to 26.

December 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month so it is also an official bank holiday in the country as all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in the country observe bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. December 29 will also be a holiday as it is Sunday.

Though banks will be closed, ATMs, UPI and online banking services will continue regular operations.

Banks will also be closed in Meghalaya on December 30 to mourn the death of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah, who was publicly murdered by the British in 1862 in the West Jaintia hills.

Mizoram also has a bank holiday on December 31 as per the RBI list to celebrate the end of the harvest season as per the Tibetan lunar calendar known as Lossong/Namsoong.

The holiday normally falls on the 28th or 29th of the month but has aligned to New Year's Eve this time around.

Bank employees have a holiday filled festive season to look forward to this year.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
