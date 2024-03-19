CID visits ex-CM Yediyurappa’s residence in Pocso case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing into Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) case against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, conducted mahazar at his residence in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru on Monday. BS Yediyurappa is accused of sexually harassing a minor girl at his residence Dhavalagiri on February 2. A Pocso case has been registered against BS Yediyurappa in Sadashiva Nagar police station (PTI)

A Pocso case has been registered against him in Sadashiva Nagar police station. On March 15, the government transferred the case to the CID for investigation. The CID has appointed Senior IPS officer BK Singh to lead the investigation team with DCP Bengaluru South Sarah Fathima as the investigating officer in the case.

On Monday, a team of CID officers visited BS Yediyurappa’s home and Sadashiva Nagar StarBucks Cafe and conducted mahazar along with forensic experts.

“We have conducted Mahazar at the residence. We have also conducted the mahazar in the cafe since the victim and her mother visited it before visiting the residence of the accused,” a senior officer who is part of the investigation said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the complaint filed by survivor’s mother, the alleged sexual harassment took place in Yediyurappa’s home when the survivor had gone to seek his help in a case.

The survivor had earlier lodged a complaint against a relative who sexually assaulted the minor girl and her mother had sought the minister’s help in getting justice.

However, Yediyurappa who was assured to talk to senior police officers to deliver the justice had allegedly asked the minor to come with him to a room in his home. The complainant alleged that the latter molested the minor.

Yediyurappa has refuted the accusations, stating that he intends to address the issue through legal means.