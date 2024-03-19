 CID visits ex-CM Yediyurappa’s residence in Pocso case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CID visits ex-CM Yediyurappa’s residence in Pocso case

BySharath Sharma Kalagaru, Bengaluru
Mar 19, 2024 09:12 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by survivor’s mother, the alleged sexual harassment took place in Yediyurappa’s home when the survivor had gone to seek his help in a case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing into Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) case against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, conducted mahazar at his residence in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru on Monday. BS Yediyurappa is accused of sexually harassing a minor girl at his residence Dhavalagiri on February 2.

A Pocso case has been registered against BS Yediyurappa in Sadashiva Nagar police station (PTI)
A Pocso case has been registered against BS Yediyurappa in Sadashiva Nagar police station (PTI)

A Pocso case has been registered against him in Sadashiva Nagar police station. On March 15, the government transferred the case to the CID for investigation. The CID has appointed Senior IPS officer BK Singh to lead the investigation team with DCP Bengaluru South Sarah Fathima as the investigating officer in the case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Monday, a team of CID officers visited BS Yediyurappa’s home and Sadashiva Nagar StarBucks Cafe and conducted mahazar along with forensic experts.

“We have conducted Mahazar at the residence. We have also conducted the mahazar in the cafe since the victim and her mother visited it before visiting the residence of the accused,” a senior officer who is part of the investigation said on the condition of anonymity.

According to the complaint filed by survivor’s mother, the alleged sexual harassment took place in Yediyurappa’s home when the survivor had gone to seek his help in a case.

The survivor had earlier lodged a complaint against a relative who sexually assaulted the minor girl and her mother had sought the minister’s help in getting justice.

However, Yediyurappa who was assured to talk to senior police officers to deliver the justice had allegedly asked the minor to come with him to a room in his home. The complainant alleged that the latter molested the minor.

Yediyurappa has refuted the accusations, stating that he intends to address the issue through legal means.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On