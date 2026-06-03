'Cigarettes burns, fatal head injury': Kerala toddler abused ‘extremely brutally’ by mother, her lover

A heartbreaking and horrifying story has emerged from Kerala after a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler allegedly died following weeks of brutal abuse. Kerala police has arrested the mother and her live-in partner in the death case of one-and-a-half toddler in Kerala. (PTI)

The child was rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on May 31 after he began coughing and vomiting blood. He was living with his mother and her live-in partner. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Suspicion first arose when the toddler's grandparents alleged that the child had been repeatedly abused by his mother and her partner. Acting on their complaint, police registered a case of unnatural death and arrested the two.

Doctors who examined the body noted several healed scars, suggesting earlier injuries. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination.

What did the post-mortem reveal? The findings have shocked locals and investigators alike. According to police, the post-mortem found 51 injuries on the toddler's body, indicating that he had endured weeks of severe physical abuse before his death.

Also Read | Kerala mother, partner held for toddler’s death

Investigators said a combination of a fatal head injury and extensive internal trauma led to the child's death.

"The child was subjected to extremely brutal physical abuse," a senior police officer told PTI, citing information shared by doctors after the post-mortem examination.

"There was a combination of severe internal injuries and a fatal head injury. The medical evidence indicates that the child was subjected to systematic physical assaults over a period of two to three weeks prior to his death," the officer said.

Among the most disturbing findings was that both of the toddler's arms had been fractured. Police suspect the child had allegedly become an obstacle to his mother and her partner's life together.

Grandparents raised the alarm The child's grandparents were the first to allege that repeated torture by the mother and her live-in partner may have caused the toddler's death.

The maternal grandmother told a television channel that the child had numerous injuries across his body.

"He had no injuries when he was taken from my home by my daughter," the grandmother tearfully claimed.

Also Read | Kerala man applied for government job in 2005, got appointment letter after 18 years: 'Delay cost me...'

"Subsequently, at the insistence of her partner, my daughter submitted a complaint to a DySP alleging that I was interfering in their affairs," she added.

Both the child's paternal and maternal grandfathers alleged that there were circular burn marks across the toddler's body, which appeared to have been caused by cigarettes.

"There is no part of the child's body that was not injured," the maternal grandfather said.

Fresh allegations against the live-in partner Meanwhile, fresh allegations have surfaced against the lover from the family of his first wife Amina.

Her relatives accused him of subjecting her to prolonged physical abuse, claiming that repeated assaults left her bedridden and unconscious for nearly a year. They also alleged that he is still legally married to her.

Amina's father, Sherif, further raised questions about the death of his 15-year-old son, Mohammed, who was found drowned two years ago, and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Sherif alleged that the acussed had repeatedly threatened and harassed members of the family. He also claimed that complaints previously filed against the accused had failed to elicit any action from authorities.

Police are expected to seek the accused's custody again for further interrogation as the investigation continues.

(With PTI inputs)