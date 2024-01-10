CISF takes over Ayodhya airport security ahead of temple inauguration

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday took over the security of the Maharashi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. The newly built international airport in Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, is set to receive a heavy influx of flyers once the new temple complex opens for the public from January 23. The Central Industrial Security Force is in charge of at least 68 airports in the country. (File photo)

Meanwhile, officials aware of the security details at the temple complex said that until January 22, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will jointly guard the complex with the Uttar Pradesh’s Special Security Force (SSF). While there were unconfirmed reports that the temple complex security would be handed to SSF by the CRPF, officials aware of the matter said no order has been issued yet to remove the CRPF.

“On January 22 and the first few weeks, the number of visitors will be high so both forces will continue to guard the complex. Currently, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s SSF has already come to the complex and both forces are jointly guarding it,” said an official aware of the matter.

Until orders are issued by the Centre to remove CRPF from the security, the security pattern is likely to be similar to detail followed at the Parliament, people aware of the matter said. While CRPF personnel will guard the periphery, the access control, checking and management of visitors will be conducted by the police’s SSF.

One battalion, comprising around 1100, of the CRPF is currently posted to guard the Ram temple. One team will also be posted to deal with any untoward incident. At the Parliament too, a separate team of CRPF called the Parliament Duty Group(PDG) is posted to deal with any intrusion or attack.

In the run up to the consecration ceremony on January 22, the two forces are conducting mock trials inside the temple complex, especially focusing on the areas where the footfall will be high. The SSF was raised on the lines of the CISF in 2020 and secures vital installations in Uttar Pradesh. The personnel of the SSF were trained by paramilitary forces.

At the Ayodhya airport, which is now under CISF cover, there will be at least 300 CRPF personnel will be deployed around the clock. In the first phase, the airport is set to cater to around one million passengers annually, which is expected increase to six million in the second phase. The CISF personnel at the airport will be headed by an officer of a deputy commandant rank. The force is now in charge of at least 68 airports across the country.