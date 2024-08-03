Civic body: Malls can’t discriminate against people on their attire

The shopping malls in Bengaluru cannot discriminate against individuals, said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in its latest guidelines following the incident at GT World Mall, where a farmer wearing a traditional dhoti was denied entry on July 16, leading to a public uproar. The guidelines have been issued following the incident at GT World Mall, where a farmer wearing a traditional dhoti was denied entry on July 16, leading to a public uproar. (HT)

In the guidelines issued on Thursday, the civic body stated that action will be taken against the violaters and the malls/establishments will be closed if they are found to be repeat offenders.

The guidelines stipulate that all malls, commercial complexes, and storefronts in Bengaluru must not discriminate against individuals based on their traditional attire, language, caste, race, religion, or place of birth.

“The chief commissioner of BBMP issued this order on August 1, and we have received it. All revenue officers across the city’s 198 wards are instructed to enforce these guidelines,” assistant commissioner of the BBMP central office administration wing PS Mahesh said

In the latest guidelines, the BBMP emphasised the fundamental right of every citizen to access public spaces without discrimination, ensuring social equality is upheld.

The guidelines further stated that all commercial complexes must provide explicit instructions to their security personnel, ensuring that they do not deny entry based on clothing or any discriminatory grounds.

The BBMP notice further stated that establishments violating these guidelines will face severe consequences, including the revocation of business licenses and potential legal action against the owners and staff involved.

The BBMP would be monitor compliance with these new regulations and any mall or commercial complex found not adhering to these rules may be subject to closure and further legal action under the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation Act, the order stated.