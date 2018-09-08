Hurriyat activist shot dead by gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

A Hurriyat activist was shot dead by gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday, hospital officials said.

Hakeem Rahman was shot from close range near his house at Bomai area.

“He was immediately shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The activist was affiliated with the group led by Syed Ali Geelani and had been recently released from jail.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:22 IST