Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

CJI BR Gavai weighs in on debate over who’s supreme in democracy: ‘Many believe Parliament…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 02:19 PM IST

CJI BR Gavai said that while many say and believe that Parliament is supreme, according to me, it is the Constitution of India that is supreme.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Wednesday said the Constitution of India is the supreme authority and that all three wings of democracy — the executive, legislature, and judiciary — function within its framework.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said that Constitution is supreme.(PTI)
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said that Constitution is supreme.(PTI)

Speaking at a felicitation event in his hometown Amravati, CJI Gavai addressed long-standing debates over institutional supremacy in a democracy. “While many say and believe that Parliament is supreme, according to me, it is the Constitution of India that is supreme. All three wings of the democracy work under the Constitution,” he said, reported news agency PTI.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on the ‘Basic Structure’ doctrine, Gavai clarified that while Parliament has the power to amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its core principles.

“There is always a discussion as to which wing of democracy -- the executive, legislature or the judiciary -- is supreme,” he said, reiterating that the Constitution remains above all.

A judge is a ‘custodian’ of citizens' rights

On judicial conduct, Gavai stressed that independence is not defined by opposing the government but by upholding the rights of citizens and constitutional values. “A judge should always remember that we have a duty, and we are custodians of the rights of citizens and constitutional values and principles. We don't just have power, but a duty is cast upon us,” he said.

He added that public opinion should not influence judicial decision-making. “We have to think independently. What people will say cannot become a part of our decision-making process,” the CJI said.

Reaffirming his commitment to constitutional rights, Gavai cited his ruling against “bulldozer justice” and called the right to shelter “supreme.”

Recalling his early years, the CJI shared that he initially aspired to become an architect but ultimately fulfilled his father's wish. “My father had wanted to become a lawyer but was unable to become one, as at the time he was arrested for being part of the freedom movement,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CJI BR Gavai weighs in on debate over who’s supreme in democracy: ‘Many believe Parliament…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On