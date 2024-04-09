CJI Chandrachud's heartening gesture for junior lawyers during Supreme Court hearing: ‘Epitome of generosity’

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday intervened to address the discomfort faced by junior lawyers standing behind Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The CJI, noticing the junior lawyers labouring day after day with laptops in hand, interrupted the court proceedings to advocate for their comfort, reported NDTV. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud.(ANI)

"Mr Solicitor, all our young juniors stand day after day, I have been noticing, with their laptops in their hand. In the afternoon, the court master will see if he can accommodate them behind you immediately," the Chief Justice told Mehta.

Mehta reciprocated the sentiment and said he had requested the lawyers in the courtroom not related to the case to vacate the chair for them.

"I just told the court master to find out, if he can put some stools...we will try and put some stools," the CJI said.

True to his words, after the lunch break, a pleasant surprise awaited everyone in the courtroom: a row of stools had been arranged, transforming the standing space into a more accommodating environment for the junior lawyers.

Chandrachud personally oversaw the seating arrangements, reported NDTV citing sources within the Supreme Court Registry. He inspected the seating, even sitting on the stools himself to ascertain their suitability, according to the report.

“The Chief Justice is an epitome of generosity. Today's gesture is not only unprecedented but requires to be followed by all courts. A person sitting at the highest pedestal of judicial hierarchy being so exceptionally considerate to young lawyers' discomfort even without being told by anyone is salute worthy,” Mehta was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“All young lawyers had no words to express gratitude today. I am overwhelmed,” Mehta added.

CJI Chandrachud displayed the heartening gesture during the hearing on the issue of overlapping powers of the Centre and states in production, manufacturing, supply and regulation of industrial alcohol. A nine-judge bench headed by the CJI is examining the issue.