Monday, Jan 06, 2025
CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing pleas on IOA, AIFF constitutions

PTI |
Jan 06, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing two separate pleas pertaining to finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation, both framed by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

Sanjiv Khanna, India's chief justice, declined to hear two distinct appeals on Monday that concerned the completion of the All India Football Federation's and the Indian Olympic Association's constitutions.(ANI/Mohd Zakir)
At the outset of the proceedings, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said he would not be part of the bench to hear these cases as he had earlier taken up one of the pleas in Delhi High Court.

"Let the pleas come before another bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10. I remember hearing this in Delhi High Court," CJI Khanna said.

The pleas were last taken up on March 19, 2024, by a bench headed by the-then CJI DY Chandrachud.

The bench had then permitted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to file its objections to the draft constitution proposed by Justice Rao.

"The amicus curiae will update the existing chart to reflect the objections of the AIFF," the bench had said.

It had also said that it would decide the issues raised about the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the AIFF constitutions on the next date of hearing.

Get Current Updates on India News
Monday, January 06, 2025
