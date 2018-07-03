Clash during Dalit wedding procession in Mathura

A Dalit ‘baraat’ was allegedly attacked by some members of the Thakur community in Farah town of Mathura district on Monday night. While the Dalits lodged a complaint against the son of a local strongman, the police maintained that the dispute was triggered by passers-by seeking room to move on the road, which was objected to by the ‘baraatis’.

The argument resulted in a clash, with members from both sides receiving injuries, said the police.

The incident follows soon after a similar attack on a wedding procession taken out by Dalits in Mainpuri.

In Monday’s attack, Farah police have registered a case against Don, son of local strongman Raju Pradhan, and a dozen of his unidentified associates.

“We have lodged a search for the named accused and the others who are still to be identified, after registering a case under sections 147,148, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act, on the basis of the complaint submitted to us,” said Azad Pal Singh, in charge of Farah police station.

The marriage was later solemnised in the presence of police force, said cops.

The complainants, family members of groom Ajay alias Yatendra of Goverdhan town, alleged that some Thakur youths attacked the ‘baraatis’ and later called their associates too. They said the attackers “disturbed the marriage venue and left many ‘baraatis’ injured”. Later, the police took six of the injured, from the Dalit side, to the hospital.

“It was revealed during investigation that the youths had sought passage for their vehicles on the road on which the ‘baraat’ was moving. This is said to have resulted in a clash. The ‘baraatis’ struck a few locals who then called up their associates and retaliated,” said Singh.

Police said that no counter case had been registered from the other side.