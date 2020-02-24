Clashes erupt between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur

india

For the second consecutive day on Monday, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups who pelted stones on each other in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the warring groups.

The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

“Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” DMRC tweeted.

The DMRC had closed the Jaffrabad station Sunday morning and Maujpur later in the evening when the clashes broke out for the first time. The two stations are close to each other.

The protest against the CAA in Jaffrabad began Saturday night after about 500 women a sit in and blocked a road. There is heavy deployment of police force in Jaffrabad.

Police also used tear gas Sunday evening in Maujpur after pro-CAA supporters and anti-CAA protesters attacked each other with stones soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove the protestors within three days

Mishra wholost the Delhi assembly elections recently, said that he would give only three days to the police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh because US President Donald Trump would be in the city for a two-day trip from Monday evening.

“A three day ultimatum to the police -- to clear the roads and after that please do not try to convince us, we would not even listen to you,” Mishra said in a tweet.

Mishra said he gave ultimatum to police as those gathered at Maujpur Chowk would not leave the place unless some “concrete” assurance was offered to them.