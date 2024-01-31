Clashes in village over Ambedkar nameplate

A dispute over the installation of a nameplate of Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Hallare village of Nanjanagudu town in Mysuru lead to a violent clash resulting in injuries to three policemen, including a sub-inspector and more than 25 villagers. Additionally, over 30 two-wheelers were damaged during the stone pelting, said police. A group of youths belonging to the Scheduled Caste community obtained permission from the local panchayat to name a road (HT)

Police have arrested 36 people from both the groups.

According to police, the disagreement, which had been simmering for the past five days, escalated on Monday evening, culminating in a heated argument between the two factions. As tensions flared, a few people from a group went to the street where members of the opposing community lived and began pelting stones. “The clash erupted over the naming of a street as Dr Ambedkar Street while the other group opposed it,” inspector Sunil Kumar from Nanjanagudu (rural) said.

When the police team visited the spot, the miscreants also assaulted them, including sub-inspector Jagadish and two others. They are being treated at KR hospital in Mysuru, said officers.

“Based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Jagadish, we have booked the miscreants under sections 353 (assault on a government servant to discharge his duties), 333 (grievous hurt to government servant), 147 (rioting), 149 (common intent to by an unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code,” stated inspector Kumar.

Apart from this, both the groups also filed complaints against each other.

“Two cases were registered against two complaints under IPC sections 324 (hurt with weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 448 (trespass), 144 (unlawful assembly), 149 (common intent by an unlawful assembly) and 393 (attempt to commit robbery). We have arrested 36 persons in connection with the case,” added the inspector.

The conflict stemmed from a group of youths belonging to the Scheduled Caste community obtaining permission from the local panchayat to name the road leading from Hallare village to Hura. However, the installation of the nameplate had been postponed due to objections raised by some individuals from another group belonging to Valmiki (ST) community. The longstanding disagreement reached a boiling point on Monday night.

The police department has beefed up security to prevent any further untoward incidents, said inspector Sunil Kumar.