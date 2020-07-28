e-paper
Class 10 girl found dead in Bhubaneswar, youth arrested

Class 10 girl found dead in Bhubaneswar, youth arrested

The police said that there were no injury marks on the girl’s body. They have sent it for post-mortem to know the cause of death,

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:01 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The girls was found dead at her home in Bhubaneswar, the police said.
The girls was found dead at her home in Bhubaneswar, the police said.(Representative Photo)
         

A Class 10 girl was found dead at her home in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The police suspect that she was killed by her own family members.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. The reason behind her death can be ascertained once the report comes in,” police inspector Rashmi Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra added that there were no injury marks on her body.

Soon after the girl’s body was found, locals caught hold of a youth who was wandering in the area and handed him over to police. The youth later admitted to be in love with the girl, said the police.

They further said that there was frequent quarrel at the girl’s home over the affair.

The family members, meanwhile, claimed the girl was killed by some miscreants.

