Class 11 girl beats up molester, school expels her

A class 11 girl, who on Thursday beat up her molester in full public view and later got him arrested, was on Saturday expelled from her school as part of disciplinary action.

The girl who was intercepted by a 25-year-old man on Thursday on her way back from school, beat up the molester with slippers before dialling 100 for help. The accused was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail.

However, on Saturday, when the girl reached school she was called by the institution’s principal who asked her to collect her transfer certificate as she has caused harm to the school’s reputation. “He (principal) told me that I created a tamasha (scene) by blowing the matter out of proportion,” she said.

The principal justified the expulsion, saying, “She left the school before classes got over. Such indiscipline will encourage others to break rules. So the disciplinary action was taken.” However, a teacher from the institution said, “disciplinary action against the brave girl will only discourage others from raising their voices.”

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 23:03 IST