Class 12 student detained for bomb threat emails to 23 Delhi schools

The Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for a series of bomb threats to dozens of schools in the national capital in the past few days, news agency ANI reported. Police officials outside Delhi Public School, RK Puram, after it received a bomb threat email. (Screengrab/X/@ANI file)

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi Ankit Chauhan told ANI that the suspect had sent the last 23 threat emails to different schools in Delhi. “During interrogation, he admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well,” Ankit Chauhan was quoted as saying.

NDTV, citing officials, reported that the minor boy did not want to take school examinations and used this method to trigger panic and get the tests cancelled.

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details, it added.

Students behind bomb threat to schools in Delhi: Police

The development comes days after Delhi Police found that at least three schools hit by bomb threat emails have turned out to be victims of their own students.

One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28, PTI reported.

PTI, citing a police officer, reported that the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.

During counselling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said.

They were allowed to go after their parents were given a warning.

After the email was reported, police conducted a thorough check of the school and declared the threat to be a hoax.

According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students.

The reason was same – the students wanted schools to be shut. In both matters, the students were allowed to go after counselling and warning their parents.

Bomb threats have sent more than 100 Delhi schools into chaos in 11 days last month, PTI reported.

Police have found that the emails were sent through a VPN (Virtual Private Network), making it tough for them to locate the perpetrators.

Since May this year, more than 50 bomb threat emails have targeted not only schools but hospitals, airports and airline companies in Delhi.

Police are yet to make any breakthroughs in these cases.

(With inputs from PTI)