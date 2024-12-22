Delhi students send bomb threat to their schools. Reason: They hadn't studied for exams

A bizarre revelation has emerged in the ongoing investigation into bomb threats sent to several schools in Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has discovered that at least two schools in the Rohini district received threatening emails from their own students, who wanted to postpone exams due to lack of preparation. Security personnel from Bomb Squad leaves after scan the premises at Cambridge School in Delhi. (File Photo)(PTI Photo)

"After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school," Delhi police said in a statement.

"Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they were not prepared for the exam paper. Since both of them were students, they were counselled and then let off," police added.

One of the schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

Another school in Rohini received a threatening emails by one of its students. The reason was same – the student wanted the school to be shut.

During counseling, the students confessed to their actions, and their parents were warned about the incident. The students also said that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools.

Earlier, the police conducted a thorough search of the school and declared the threat a hoax.

Spate of bomb threats to Delhi schools

The Delhi Police have been investigating a series of bomb threats sent to over 100 schools in the past 11 days. The emails were sent using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), making it challenging for the police to track down the perpetrators.

This is not the first time that Delhi has seen a surge in bomb threats. Since May this year, over 50 bomb threat emails have targeted schools, hospitals, airports, and airline companies in the city. The police are yet to make any breakthroughs in these cases.

The latest revelations have raised concerns about the motivations behind these threats and the need for increased vigilance and awareness among students and parents.