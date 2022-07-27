Class 12 student dies by suicide at home in Tamil Nadu, 5th such case in 2 weeks

A Class 12 student in Tamiil Nadu's Sivagangai district was found dead at his home near Karaikudi - the fifth death by suicide of a school student in the past two weeks - on Wednesday. Karaikudi deputy superintendent of police Vinoj told news agency ANI and autopsy had been completed and the student's body handed over to his parents.

On Tuesday a Class 11 girl died by suicide at her home in Virudhunagar district. Police lodged a case of unnatural death and the body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain cause of death. Virudhunagar superintendent of police M Manohar told Hindustan Times the parents said their daughter suffered from 'severe menstrual pain', which may have led to her suicide.

"But that's the parents' version," Manohar added.

Earlier this week another class 12 student was found dead in Cuddalore district. Police said an initial probe indicated she was under pressure over monthly exams at her school.

The second of the five cases reported so far was a 16-year-old girl who died in her hostel. She was a student at a private school in Kallakurichi. Her parents suspected foul play but police confirmed suicide. The first was another Class 12 girl in Tiruvallur district; she too died in her hostel room.

The Kallakurichi student's death triggered massive protests outside the school. The matter is currently being probed by the Crime Branch (CID) and the Tamil Nadu government has formed a special team to investigate the death - on the direction of the Madras High Court.

Reacting to the series of suicides in the state, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday that educational institutions must not perceive education as business but as a 'service'. He said his government would not be a mute spectator to such incidents of harassment - of any kind - of girl students and that those accused would be caught and given the 'appropriate' punishment.