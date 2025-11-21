Class 6 boy jumps off school’s second floor in Gujarat, family alleges ‘constant torture’

A 12-year-old student studying in Class 6 at a school in Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana district was injured after he jumped off the second floor of his school with his family members accusing his teachers of subjecting him to "constant torture". Class 6 boy injured after jumping off 2nd floor of school; parents point to 'torture' by teachers(PTI File Photo/representational)

The incident took place around 11 am on Monday at the Holy Family School, its official said. Principal of the school, Shailja Nair said, "As soon as I was informed about a student jumping off the second floor, we rushed him to a hospital where he was administered first aid.

The boy sustained a fracture on the right leg. His family alleged that the minor's class teacher slapped him when he failed to submit his homework.

"When my child said that he forgot to bring his homework from home, the teacher slapped him four times and forced him to stay outside the class," the boy's father Jignesh Rami said.

He was not allowed to sit in the class until the 4th lecture, and was pushed outside the class even when he said that it was cold outside, he alleged.

"My son jumped off the school building as a result of constant torture that he is subjected to by his teachers," said Rami, demanding strict action from the school.

The boy's family has submitted a written complaint to the police, but a First Information Report (FIR) is yet to be filed.

The school authorities claimed to have suspended the teacher who allegedly punished the student. He was made to sit outside the class and complete his homework.