Class 7 girl, father stabbed to death in Guwahati: Assam Police

A class 7 girl and her father were stabbed to death by unknown people in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday, police said. Guwahati’s Garchuk police station officials said the incident took place in the Boragaon area late Wednesday evening. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the duo were attacked with sharp weapons. While the girl died on the spot, her father succumbed to injuries during treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police said that the girl identified as Dikshika Das was stabbed in the throat several times. Her father, Banjit Das (42), was given medical attention after police reached the spot upon receiving information. Banjit was admitted to GMCH in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries around 10:30am on Thursday, said police.

According to the family members, Banjit’s wife was not at the time of the incident. His elder brother told the media that he had sent his driver to collect money from his brother, however, upon reaching the house, the driver saw Banjit and Dikshika lying on the floor with injuries.

“I immediately called his wife who was on her way back home. I called the neighbours and the police. Banjit took money for his business, and he was struggling because of it,” his elder brother said.

Police said that they are yet to identify the culprits and the reason behind the murder. The bodies have been sent to Gauhati Medical College for postmortem, and a case under murder charges against unknown persons has been registered, police said.