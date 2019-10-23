Classes resume at NIT Srinagar, 80% students return

india

Srinagar

National Institute of Technology (NIT), which reopened this week after almost two-and-a-half months, saw about 80% attendance.

NIT was closed by the government ahead of the revocation of Article 370, that pertains to J&K’s special status, on August 5.

NIT dean, academic affairs, Dr Kowsar Majeed, said, “Classes started this Monday, October 21. Almost 80% students, local as well as those from outside, have returned.”

Around 800 students are enrolled in the NIT and half of them are from different parts of the country.

Dr Majeed said senior students belonging to the seventh semester, those doing PhDs and online courses, have still not returned owing to the blockade of internet services.

She said the institute was closed a couple of days after its autumn session began on August 1. “We have time-bound courses and winter is also coming. The spring session will start in March,” she said.

Dr Majeed said, “There is a fixed academic calendar and there will be placements after that. There are industrial training exposure tours also lined up.”

The authorities were thinking on cutting down on winter vacations. “This time we may hold classes till December,” she said.

