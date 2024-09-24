'…Clear support for our sovereignty': Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting PM Narendra Modi

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "substantive discussion" on bilateral relations, enhancing interaction on international platforms and implementing the "Peace Formula". He said he was grateful for "clear support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with PM Narendra Modi.

“This is already the third bilateral meeting this year with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We are actively developing our relations and working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields. The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. We had a substantive discussion on the available opportunities. I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he wrote on X after he met with PM Modi in the United States.

PM Modi, who ended his three-day tour to the United States today, reiterated India's support for early resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” he wrote on X.

Earlier this year, PM Modi visited the war-ravaged country at the invitation of Zelenskyy.

A joint statement following Modi's visit to Ukraine mentioned that both leaders expressed a shared interest in advancing bilateral ties, aiming to upgrade their relationship from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic one.

During his US trip, PM Modi also attended the Quad summit. The grouping – formed as a resistance to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region – said in a statement that they stood for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

On Sunday, PM Modi also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He reiterated India's support for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

"Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India’s support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.