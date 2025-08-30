Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Cloudburst in J&K's Ramban: Operations underway to trace missing persons

Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 08:38 am IST

At least three people were killed and two others missing after a cloudburst in Rajgarh village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

At least three people were killed and two others are missing after a cloudburst hit Drubla Natna and Kumaite areas of Rajgarh tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Sarvari river in spate after a cloudburst, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on August 19, 2025. (PTI file)
Sarvari river in spate after a cloudburst, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on August 19, 2025. (PTI file)

The incident took place around 12.30am, when two houses and a school building were swept away by the gushing waters, officials said. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, and operations are underway to trace the missing persons.

The tragedy comes a day after cloudbursts killed five and left 11 missing in Uttarakhand, Manali saw parts of its town along the river swept away, while the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained blocked for a fifth day.

On Friday, a cloudburst hit the Gurez Sector of Bandipora district. However, no casualties were reported. The cloudburst hit the Tulail area of the frontier Gurez Sector in the north Kashmir district. The sudden heavy rain caused panic among the people.

The weather department has predicted one or two spells of rain and thunder at a few places in the Jammu division from Friday afternoon and towards late night till September 2.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

