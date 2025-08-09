Cloudburst in Kullu as monsoon fury continues in Himachal; more rain likely

A cloudburst was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday evening. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu has said that the situation following the cloudburst is normal, and there has been no loss of life or casualties so far. Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under monsoon fury, that has led to several roads being blocked.(PTI)

The cloudburst occurred in Sharod Nallah, Sub Tehsil Jari, at around 5:35 pm on Friday, and the water level in Barogi Nala, adjoining Sharod Nala, has risen, reported news agency ANI, quoting authorities.

The cloudburst comes as several parts of Himachal Pradesh grapple with heavy rain, and flash floods triggered by it. According to news agency PTI, 357 roads blocked, 599 power distribution transformers are out of service, and 177 water supply schemes have been affected in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh has so far witnessed 208 monsoon-related deaths this year. Of these, while 112 deaths were caused by rain-related natural disasters like landslides, floods and house collapses, over 90 were because of road accidents in the hill state.

Even as Himachal Pradesh reels under the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain over the next few days. According to the weather body, an orange alert is in place for August 11 and 12 in three districts, and a yellow alert has been issued for others.

The cloudburst in Kullu comes over a week after five people died and many more were reported missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Over 100 people are still missing after mudslides in the Kheer Gadh area triggered by the cloudburst, swept away buildings, shops, and roads.

(With agency inputs)